Systelligence LLC Buys 23,629 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Systelligence LLC owned about 1.99% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 82,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 104,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 71,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. 7,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,038. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $297.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

