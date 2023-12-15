SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Shares Sold by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. SPDR Global Dow ETF accounts for 2.8% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Systelligence LLC owned 6.54% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Get SPDR Global Dow ETF alerts:

SPDR Global Dow ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DGT traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $117.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 12-month low of $99.35 and a 12-month high of $118.72. The firm has a market cap of $162.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.87.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.