Systelligence LLC Has $13.55 Million Stock Position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,525 shares during the quarter. Franklin Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Systelligence LLC owned about 5.99% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,083,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 121,210 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 57.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 101,040 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FLBL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.21. 115,185 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

