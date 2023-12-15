Systelligence LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 222,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,801,000. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF makes up about 3.0% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $272,000.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JMEE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.75. 1,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,595. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $54.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. The stock has a market cap of $922.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

