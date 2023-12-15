Systelligence LLC Sells 171,800 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Systelligence LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,800 shares during the period. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF comprises about 2.7% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 1.37% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 871.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 642.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,485. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.03. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a one year low of $86.09 and a one year high of $102.74. The company has a market capitalization of $779.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.