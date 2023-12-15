Systelligence LLC Invests $12.47 Million in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 492,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,466,000. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 1.15% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,618,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,279,000 after purchasing an additional 405,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,550,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,888 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,311,000 after purchasing an additional 56,799 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 841,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 66,993 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 813,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after acquiring an additional 214,117 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,818. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

