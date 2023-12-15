Systelligence LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Systelligence LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 61.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77,925.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 45,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.43. 328,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,353. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.62. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $83.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

