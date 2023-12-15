Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Sold by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC cut its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Systelligence LLC owned 0.72% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIVR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 149,840.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after buying an additional 1,176,245 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,565,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,657,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 392,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 136,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 107,624 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SIVR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 145,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,182. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

