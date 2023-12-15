Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 779.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ORI opened at $29.10 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

