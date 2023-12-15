Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 12,788 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,788 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,773 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APAM. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.67%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

