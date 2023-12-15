Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys New Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 40,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1509 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.