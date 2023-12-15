Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

