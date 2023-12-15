Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in BlackRock by 13.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,808,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

BLK stock opened at $807.13 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $807.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $682.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $688.68.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

