Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 17,590 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,754 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 6.6 %

CFG stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

