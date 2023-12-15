Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 5,790 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.95.

Regions Financial Stock Up 8.3 %

RF opened at $19.60 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.