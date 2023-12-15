Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Invests $1.98 Million in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $64,415,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 101,897.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,468,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,195,000 after acquiring an additional 106,268 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 347,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,148,000 after acquiring an additional 72,413 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $227.18 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $341.81. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.27.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Stories

