Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 2,453 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vale by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Vale Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:VALE opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

