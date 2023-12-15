Preferred Bank (PFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on January 22nd

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Preferred Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Preferred Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $9.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

PFBC opened at $74.88 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.10.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $75.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

