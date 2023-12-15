Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.23

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.23 and last traded at $54.17, with a volume of 220677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get Andersons alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ANDE

Andersons Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Andersons news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares in the company, valued at $620,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,968 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares in the company, valued at $620,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,606 shares of company stock worth $551,250 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Andersons by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 1,222.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.