Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Netcapital had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 27.66%.

Netcapital Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Netcapital stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.76 and a beta of -0.22. Netcapital has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netcapital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Netcapital stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Netcapital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Netcapital Company Profile

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

