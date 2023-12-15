Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 7.5% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,809,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,952,000 after purchasing an additional 685,850 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,792,000 after acquiring an additional 215,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,132,000 after acquiring an additional 349,553 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IP opened at $37.66 on Friday. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

