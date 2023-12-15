Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,542,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,055,314. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $200.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

