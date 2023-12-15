Greenfield Savings Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Progressive comprises 1.4% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.54. 1,149,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $165.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.75.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,342 shares of company stock valued at $18,839,791. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

