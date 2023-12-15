Greenfield Savings Bank Has $322,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 98,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,830,686,000 after acquiring an additional 220,698,040 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,405,000 after purchasing an additional 148,971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,926,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,726,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,146,000 after purchasing an additional 112,976 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CBRE traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.58. 669,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,814. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

