Greenfield Savings Bank Reduces Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,879,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.