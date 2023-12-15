RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank lowered its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RNR. Evercore ISI began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.44.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RNR stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.03. The company had a trading volume of 102,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.54. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $227.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.