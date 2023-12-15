SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.3% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,277.8% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.83. The company had a trading volume of 44,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,314. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

