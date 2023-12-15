iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $72,000.

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $79.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,602. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $79.47.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

