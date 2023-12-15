SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWF traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $300.00. 182,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,375. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $301.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.85. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

