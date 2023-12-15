Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 1,166 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $256.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $258.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.62 and its 200-day moving average is $236.04.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

