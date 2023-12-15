Rise Advisors LLC Purchases 106 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 424.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $998,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,930.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $998,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,030 shares of company stock worth $10,646,055 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $182.80 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $225.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.09. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

