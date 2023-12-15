Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) CEO Purchases $12,520.00 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) CEO S. Ray Hatch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $12,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at $233,303.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Quest Resource Trading Up 7.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99.
Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.05 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.
