Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) CEO Purchases $12,520.00 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) CEO S. Ray Hatch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $12,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at $233,303.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Quest Resource Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.05 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Quest Resource by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quest Resource by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in Quest Resource by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Resource by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Quest Resource by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

