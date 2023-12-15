Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 15th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $194.02 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 795,275,200 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,264,856.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00494281 USD and is up 18.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $210.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “LCCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.