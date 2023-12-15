SALT Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.00 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $36,317.98 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00016951 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012537 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,620.38 or 1.00023806 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009837 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003615 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01407629 USD and is down -68.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $34,424.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

