Ark (ARK) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $177.44 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002218 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001819 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002761 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002154 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,574,092 coins and its circulating supply is 177,574,874 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

