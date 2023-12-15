DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0437 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $0.02 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00126045 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00035025 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00026308 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004930 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002222 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 498.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

