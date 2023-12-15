NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore Sells 38,056 Shares of Stock

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,586,174.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NNN REIT Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE NNN opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. NNN REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $48.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.10%.

Institutional Trading of NNN REIT

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in NNN REIT in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NNN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NNN

NNN REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.