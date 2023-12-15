MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Sells $1,344,600.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $44.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

