American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Increases Dividend to $1.70 Per Share

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 1.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62.

American Tower has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 132.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Tower to earn $9.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

AMT opened at $212.19 on Friday. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.57 and its 200 day moving average is $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

