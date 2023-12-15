Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,663,183. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of PATK stock opened at $93.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.51. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $94.06.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 13.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 21.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth about $681,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 79,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

