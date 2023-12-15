Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman Sells 18,060 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,050.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $88.60 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.44 and a 52 week high of $91.01. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after buying an additional 824,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $38,977,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5,474.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 452,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 444,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 37.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,900,000 after buying an additional 286,320 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

