Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CEO Sells 9,550 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WM opened at $176.67 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $179.50. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

