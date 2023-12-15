Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Kerry Acocella Sells 17,500 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $1,986,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,500.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kerry Acocella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $171,199.48.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $120.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,005.33, a P/E/G ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Datadog by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Datadog by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after acquiring an additional 245,175 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $44,099,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Piper Sandler raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

