Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Director Paul Mahon Sells 84,000 Shares

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total transaction of C$3,689,456.40.

GWO opened at C$43.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 25.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 52 week low of C$29.58 and a 52 week high of C$44.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.73. The firm has a market cap of C$40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.04. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of C$3.37 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.1416431 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.22.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

