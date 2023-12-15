Scott C. Darling Sells 24,038 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,443.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $216.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $221.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ZS. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

