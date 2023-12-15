Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Sells 562,500 Shares

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, November 13th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $45,225,000.00.

Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $523.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.24%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $12,670,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the second quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Runway Growth Finance by 473.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 105,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 54.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 104,821 shares during the period.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

