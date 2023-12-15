Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells 232,569 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Brian Chesky sold 35,720 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $5,009,730.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $11,305,587.84.

On Monday, November 6th, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total value of $4,096,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $147.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.70. The company has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after buying an additional 1,885,611 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $235,338,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Barclays downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.52.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

