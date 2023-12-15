Douglas Emmett, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Douglas Emmett has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Douglas Emmett has a payout ratio of -194.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 6.7 %

NYSE:DEI opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 94.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 300.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.