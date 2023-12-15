Ford Motor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 207,849 call options on the company. This is an increase of 37% compared to the typical volume of 151,340 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,572 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

