Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Granite Construction has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

GVA stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $50.35.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.28. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 320.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GVA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

